Here's why Jada Pinkett, Will Smith staged an 'intervention' for Jaden

Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that they staged an "intervention" for their son and rapper Jaden Smith due to his drastic weight loss, saying that they were "really nervous" about Jaden's eating habits.

The couple revealed on Monday's episode of Jada's Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk', that they got concerned about Jaden's health after the 21-year-old started to lose a lot of weight and develop dark circles under his eyes due to his vegan diet, reported Us Weekly.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," Jada said in the episode, which also included her daughter Willow Smith, stepson Trey Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

She added, "He was wasting away. He just looked drained. He was just depleted. He wasn't getting the nutrients."

Will noted that there were other physical changes to Jaden beyond his weight loss.

"There was even greyness to his skin. We got really nervous," he said.

Jaden, who clarified that he's vegetarian and not vegan, revealed that his body changes came from him consuming only one or two meals a day.

"I also just wanna say that I'm vegetarian. I've tried to be vegan. I'll go vegan for a week or so, but for the past year, I've been vegetarian," he said.

He continued, "I was just eating, like, two meals a day maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal, and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'"

In the end, the 21-year-old rapper's family is happy that he seems healthier after recovering from his eating habits.

"You're definitely looking better now," the 'Men In Black' actor told his son.

This isn't the first time that Will and Jada have gotten candid about their children's health issues.

In a Red Table Talk episode in May 2018, the couple's daughter Willow revealed that she used to cut herself after a depression following her 2010 hit 'Whip My Hair', which she released when she was just 9 years old.

"I honestly feel like I lost my sanity at one point. It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing. I had just stopped doing singing lessons. I was kind of just in this gray area of, 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose," Willow said.

She added, "After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, 'I'm not gonna do that.' After all of that kind of settled down, I was listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy. I was just plunged into this black hole. I was, like, cutting myself and doing crazy things."

The 'Wait a Minute' singer's revelation that she cut herself surprised her mother, who didn't know about the self-harm until the interview.

"What? Really? When were you cutting yourself? I didn't see that part? Cutting yourself where?" Jada said.

Willow then showed Jada her scars on her wrists and forearms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)