Himachal CM looks to develop ice skating rink in Shimla

A high-level delegation led by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Vishavraj Jadeja, an expert on ice skating, here on Sunday to discuss the possibility of developing an ice skating rink in Shimla.
Jadeja is the director of Ice World in Netherlands' capital Amsterdam and a well-known face in the world of ice skating.
"The development of an all-weather ice skating rink in Shimla would allow the state to host national and international tournaments in the game and boost tourism. The project would be developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) through a transparent bidding process," an official statement said.
Thakur is on a visit to the Netherlands and Germany to promote 'Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet' to be held in the state later this year.
The delegation also met representatives from TAKARA Bio Inc and Omnivent to discuss other investment opportunities in the hill state.
Investment opportunities in the biotech sector in Himachal Pradesh were discussed with TAKARA Bio Inc. The company has shown a keen interest in investments in the state.
"Such facilities would ensure long life and quality control of products for food processing," the statement said.
In the meeting with members of Omnivent, a company with a foothold in the state, the delegation discussed the storage solutions for potatoes and other fruits for supply to large companies for processing facilities.
"Omnivent wants to expand the technologies advanced storage facilities," the statement said.
