Hindustan Lever PAT up 14 pc to Rs 1,538 crore in Q4 FY19

FMCG Hindustan on Friday reported 13.8 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,538 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,351 crore in the January to March quarter of previous financial year.

Sales were up 8.9 per cent at Rs 9,809 crore as against Rs 9,003 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18, the company said in a statement. Total expenses were Rs 7,765 crore compared to Rs 7,181 crore in previous fiscal, up 8.1 per cent.

For the financial year ended March 31 (2018-19), the company's turnover was Rs 37,660 crore as against Rs 34,619 crore in the previous year. The net profit increased to Rs 6,036 crore from Rs 5,237 crore in the same period.

The board of directors have proposed a final dividend of Rs 13 per share. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, the total dividend for financial year ending March 31 amounts to Rs 22 per share.

"We have delivered a strong performance for the quarter despite some moderation in rural market growth," said

"We have now grown top line and bottom line for the eighth consecutive year and our 2019 results are a testament to both our strategy and execution."

Mehta said given the macro-economic indicators, near-term market growth has moderated. However, medium-term outlook stays positive.

Hindustan is India's largest fast moving consumer goods company with a heritage of over 80 years in the country.

