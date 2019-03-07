Hyderabad: 9 women held with fake visas at RGI Airport

-
Nine women who were trying to travel to Kuwait on fake visas were arrested at RGI Airport here on Wednesday.
Four of the arrested women are from Kerala, four from Andhra Pradesh and one from Tamil Nadu.
The police said, it is yet to be ascertained how these women acquired the fake visas. A case under relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them
"The immigration officials arrested the nine women who were going to board the Kuwait bound flight. It is yet to be verified that how the women acquired the fake visas, whether they have made it on their own or someone else have provided them with these," said Vijay Bhaskar, SHO, RGI Airport Police Station.
