I'm an ordinary and foolish creature: Uma Bharti on being compared to Sadhvi Pragya

ANI  |  Politics 

Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday urged people to not compare her with Bhopal BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and called herself "an ordinary and foolish creature".

Asked if Thakur will take her place in Madhya Pradesh politics, Uma Bharti told media here, "She is a great saint, don't compare me with her, I am just an ordinary and foolish creature."

BJP has fielded Thakur against Congress' Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal seat.

Voting in Bhopal will take place on May 12. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 10:01 IST

