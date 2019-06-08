I'm not in the team to make runs, says Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, whose crucial knock of 92 runs after the top-order collapse that helped his team beat on Thursday, said on Saturday said that he is not in the team to make runs and will not be surprised if he is dropped from the next match in against on Sunday because of his two wicket-less games.

"We've got two world-class fast bowlers (on the sidelines). I'm not in the team to make runs, hopefully, the top order does that. So I wouldn't be surprised if I got dropped for the next game. I'm in the team to take wickets and I've had two wicket-less games,. So we'll see how we go," International Council (ICC) quoted Coulter-Nile as saying.

was reeling at 147 for six in their previous match against Coulter-Nile came into bat next and he played a quickfire knock of 92 runs allowing the team to post a challenging total of 288. was able to win the match against Windies by 15 runs.

This knock by Coulter-Nile is the highest score by a number eight batsman in a match. the bowler has failed to pick up any wickets in Australia's two matches in so far.

Coulter-Nile also said that it is good to have healthy competition within the team ranks.

"I actually like it. I think it's good to have competition and it wouldn't be good if we had no one pushing you trying to get better, so I love it," he said.

and are in contention to play if is benched when plays against

