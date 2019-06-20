I want all issues raised in AP Reorganisation Act to be implemented asap : TDP MP YS Chowdary

TDP M P Y S Chowdary, who changed sides to join BJP along with three other colleagues on Thursday, said that he wants all issues raised in Reorganization Act to be implemented as early as possible.

TDP MPs of Rajya Sabha- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, joined BJP in presence of JP Nadda. TDP GM Rao will formally join later as he is unwell.

At a press conference at the to welcome the M P's, said: "We have joined to work for the nation and particularly for the state of We want to emphasize on all issues raised in the Reorganization Act to be implemented as early as possible. I have joined since this is the best platform to work for the development of Andhra Pradesh and we want to work in coordination rather than confrontation."

"They all were thinking about joining BJP since long. All of them are ground leaders and their joining BJP will strengthen the base of the party in Andhra Pradesh," said JP Nadda.

In a massive blow to TDP after its decimation in the recent elections, four of its six MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana merged themselves with the BJP on Thursday.

Accompanied by J P Nadda and of the House in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot, three MPs -- Y S Chowdary, C M and T G -- met Rajya Sabha and submitted a resolution purportedly passed by the of Telugu Desam in the upper House where the merger decision was taken.

The fourth MP, G Mohan Rao, who is from Telangana, was not part of the delegation that met Naidu as he was stated to have suffered some

The resolution said the met under the leadership of and The TDP has six members in Rajya Sabha and three in Lok Sabha.Notably, was a in the before TDP parted ways with BJP last year. He is facing a CBI probe in connection with a allegedly involving his company He has allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs. 71 crore in 2017. The CBI had also raided his premises in earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)