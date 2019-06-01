Pratibha Patil conferred Mexico's highest civilian honour for foreigners

Former on Saturday was conferred with "Orden Mexicana del Azteca" or Order of the Aztec Eagle, Mexico's highest civilian honour for foreigners.

The award was presented by Mexico's to India, Melba Pria, at a special ceremony held in the MCCIA Bhavan, Pune.

Pria said the Order is the highest distinction given by the since 1933 to foreigners for their to and to humanity.

Nelson Mandela, the former of South Africa, along with 13 Indian nationals, including the of India, preceded "This is also the first time that we have awarded the 'Aztec Eagle' to a woman," the added.

On her part, said, "I want to thank for conferring this prestigious award. This is the felicitation of the friendship of our two "

" and are old civilizations. Both present vibrant and pluralistic democracies. We recognise each other on the international scenario and actively contribute to find to global problems," she added.

"Congratulations to Former Smt Pratibhatai Patil for 'Orden Mexicana del Azteca' (order of the Aztec Eagle), Mexico's highest civilian honour!," Devendra Fadnavis, of Maharashtra, tweeted.

"This award was presented in Pune today," he added.

The award, which was created in 1993 by the then President of Mexico, Abelardo L. Rodriguez, is given to prominent heads of state or government, after they have served in Mexico.

