IAF chief BS Dhanoa to visit Srinagar air base today

(IAF) BS Dhanoa is scheduled to visit air base on Thursday to review the operational preparedness in the valley.

air base was at the forefront in thwarting Pakistani aerial attack on February 27.

On February 26, IAF launched an attack at terror camps of Pakistan-based terror outfit in Balakot, less than two weeks after the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources had said.

Next day, (PAF) had tried to retaliate by attempting to bomb Indian military installations in which was thwarted by IAF fighter jets.

