IAF team to visit France to probe possible data theft during Rafale office break-in

Unidentified persons broke into the Indian Rafale Project management team office in last Sunday night in a possible attempt to steal data related to the critical to India's security plans.

"A forensic team comprising cyber forensic experts in planned to be sent for the probe. In the initial investigations, it has emerged that no hard disk or files have been stolen," government sources told ANI.

They said the officers would find out if any soft copies were stolen or copied by the unidentified elements after they broke into the Rafale PMT office.

The Rafale project team is headed by a Group Captain-rank who looks after issues related to the 36 Rafale combat aircraft, including the production timelines and training of Indian personnel who have to be trained for maintenance and flying operations of the plane, which is acquiring.

The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of and the police there is investigating the case.

Sources said the main aim of the break-in could have been to steal data as valuables or money are not kept in these administrative offices.

The Indian Rafale team office is in the vicinity of French Dassault office blocks.

