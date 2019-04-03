New Zealand name World Cup squad, Ross Taylor to appear fourth time

is set to become the seventh to play fourth as New Zeland announced its squad for the 50-over tournament.

For Kane Williamson, and it will be their third appearance.

Trent Boult, and speedster Lockie Ferguson round off the pace-bowlers with and selected as the spinners.

and have claimed the seam-bowling all-rounders spots, while Nicholls and are the other specialist batsmen.

will continue as the first-choice wicket-keeper with Wellington's named as the back-up keeper.

"As with any squad named for a major tournament, there's had to be some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players. The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive World Cup," said.

"As a one-day unit, we've been pretty consistent over the past few years and possess a very experienced group of core players, proven at the top level. We will have three training camps through April which will involve many players who are not in this squad as it's important they're ready on standby should we lose anybody in the lead up to or at the tournament," he added.

will hold wider-training camps in on April 15-16, April 23-24 and April 30-May 1, before a XI squad will head to for three unofficial one-dayers in early May.

Following is ICC Cricket squad:

(c), Ross Taylor, (wk), (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham

The side is the first country to name their squad for the England and based tournament, beginning May 30.

New Zealand will play on May 25 and on May 28 as part of their warm-ups before taking on on June 1 at the Stadium in their opening 50-over match.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)