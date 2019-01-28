If Centre brings law on Ram Temple, it will win 2019 elections: VHP Chief

VS Kokje, the of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), opined that if the BJP-led central government makes a for the construction of a at Ayodhya, it will surely win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"If the government makes law on then it will surely win the Lok Sabha elections 2019 but the government is thinking that if a law is made by it then it would be challenged in court," said

The postponed the hearing in the title suit case due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Bobde.

The hearing was scheduled for January 29.

Commenting on the same, said: "It seems that case is not among the priorities of the The verdict is expected to come before November as one of the concerned bench will retire in November."

Meanwhile, saints who participated in the "Samashti Bhandara" organised at the on Sunday at Prayagraj expressed dismay in the delay of the title suit case hearing.

"I respect the Judiciary but the Judges are communist and hence they are delaying the verdict," claimed one saint.

Another saint said the should leave the Ayodhya issue for the government to decide.

"This is a matter of faith and is above the intricacies of the law. Faith is above the law, the Supreme Court must leave the issue for the government to decide," he told ANI.

The apex court had constituted a new five- bench headed by Justice and comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Abdul Nazeer, Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud to hear the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)