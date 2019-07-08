In special operation UP Police arrests 190 accused in 7 hours

As part of a special operation, the Agra police have arrested 190 people, accused in various cases of crime, within a span of seven hours.

The operation was carried out on Saturday night on the order of SSP Babloo Kumar.

"Under the direction of SSP Babloo Kumar, an operation was conducted last night from 11 pm to 6 am. In this, 190 accused have been arrested. Out of these 175 are NBW and rest were wanted in different cases. These operations will be conducted regularly from now onwards," said Prashant Verma, Superintendent of Police City, Agra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)