Delhi: Girl commits suicide in Paharganj hotel

A girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at a hotel in Paharganj, earlier on Sunday.

She allegedly had a fight with her male friend who was staying with her at the hotel.

"Both were residents of Tilak Nagar in Delhi. The girl's name was Rosy and she was 22-years old. Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a dispute between the girl and the boy after which the boy left the room. During this while, the boy committed suicide by hanging herself. The hotel staff informed us about the incident," DCP Central MS Randhava informed.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem examination and investigating the reason for the suicide. As of now, the girl's friend is under arrest," he added.

