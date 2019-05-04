India Business Awards 2019: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza felicitates winners at Blindwink

-
-
India Business Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers. The most sought after awards were organized on 28th April 2019 (Sunday) in Taj Hotel at Bengaluru by Blindwink.
Bollywood Actress Miss Dia Mirza was the Chief Guest for the event who gave away the awards.
The lists of awardees are:
Renovision Management Consultants - Best Graphology Trainer of India Award, ArtDelightGroup - Best Professional Painting Classes in Bengaluru, WinZig Wings Preschool - Best Innovative Preschool in India, Kshama Veenaprakash Achanna - Most Promising State Board Tutorials in Nashik, Bharat Head Hunters Pvt. Ltd. - Best Recruitment Consultants 2019, Ask Spoken English Academy - Best English Learning Academy in Solapur, MKVN School, Pauri Garhwal - Most Disciplined CBSE K12 Day Cum Residential School in Uttarakhand, Anil Pandya - Most innovative Edupreneur & amp; philanthropist in Gujarat, Budania IAS Group - The Best Online Coaching Of North India, Smart Study - Best Overseas Education Consultants in North India, Doon Public School Rewa - Best School in Academics & amp; Extra Curriculum in Rewa / Madhya Pradesh, Dr Varsha D. Patel - Best Young Homeopathic Physician in South Gujarat, M/s. Advanced Biotechnologies - Best Biotechnology Company in Animal Nutrition & amp; Health Products, Sushumna Wellness - Best Alternative Healthcare Centre in Maharashtra, Mishti Consultant - Most Promising Architects & amp; Designers in Mumbai, Mamta Fomra - Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur & amp; Fashion Designer in Madurai, Shikha Bhangadia - Best Young Woman Entrepreneur & amp; Fashion Designer 2019, Hardik Malde's Hair Castle - Best Salon Services in Mumbai, Tanu'Z Makeup Studio & amp; Academy - Most Creative Makeup Artist in West Bengal, SinFin - Leading Solar Energy Solutions Provider in Delhi, Hotel Amalfi Grand - Best 4-Star Hotel in Patna 2019, Civil Icon Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. - Best Emerging Infrastructure Contractors in India 2019, Laundromint - Best Hostel Laundromats in South India, Lazeez Caterers - Best Caterers in Sonepat, First Choice Super Store - Best Supermarket in Vansda, SteelBird International - Best Auto Component Manufacturer, Gulf Trade And Investment Business Services - Most Promising Investment Advisors in Gurugram, The Cleaners Homemaid - Best Cleaning Company in Karnataka, Acharya Institute of Lifecare - Leading Healthcare Education & amp; Vocational Training Institute in North East India, Ayugreen Healthcare - Best Organic Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers & amp; Suppliers in Haryana, Tera Group (Raghav Sharma) - Best Web Service.
