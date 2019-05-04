UC Browser's Miss Cricket Campaign concludes; winner debuts on Times Square Billboard

After weeks of intense competition, the UC Miss Contest has come to an end, with the winner, 23-year old of Mumbai, featuring on a billboard at Square this month. UC Miss is an exciting property offered by UC with an aim to be India's 1st

The contest received an overwhelming response with over 2 million UC users and fans taking part. Over 80 million pieces of content were consumed on UC Browser during the course of the contest. The second and third runner-up was aspiring actresses and from the cities of and respectively. The top 3 winners get a handsome cash prize from UC Browser.

The contest, launched as part of UC's cricket coverage, added a fun element to the browser's IPL updates. UC Browser's of cricket content aggregation offers all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos, live commentaries and more. While users followed updates of their favourite teams and players on the UC Browser, they also picked cheerleaders to support these teams. GIFs were the most popular form of content during the contest.

Divas and influencers from multiple channels including Telentrack, VMate, Bigo, MeMe Live, Campus, and took part in the contest. The top 8 contestants, chosen by popular vote, undertook multiple challenges and answered scores of questions. even released her song during the course of the contest. These 8 contestants get a chance for a professional video shoot for online and offline promotional activity with UC with some of the top-notch advertisers in the country.

Running for the second year in a row, UC Miss Cricket is India's first driven only by users vote, without intervention from judges. UC Cricket captain, Irfan Pathan, also participated in the voting process to select his top 3 favourite contestants.

The Top 8 Winners are:

Sana Sultan Khan

Aarti Gupta

Debattama Saha

Tanya Gandhi

Angel Rai

Shilpi Thakur

Akshita Kukreja

Preeti Yadav

