India reports 12,194 more Covid-19 cases, 92 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 12,194 more COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths was reported in India, in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,09,04,940 including 1,37,567 active cases and 1,06,11,731 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,642 with the loss of 92 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry on Saturday informed that more than 84 lakh have been vaccinated in the country so far.

The total number of samples tested up to Saturday was 20,63,30,512, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 6,97,114 samples were tested on February 13.