India U15 boys to play Mexico, USA, Slovenia

Keeping an eye on the preparation of AFC U16 Qualifiers slated to be held later this year, the Indian U-15 boys national team will tour for an exposure tour where they will be playing against the likes of USA, Mexico, and in the MU-15 Championship.

Boys born on or after January 1, 2004, are part of the group and are being coached by Bibiano Fernandes, who had guided the U-15 colts to the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Championship in 2018.

"We had good success with the previous batch, and are looking to build a similar setup this time too. USA, Mexico, and are big teams. It will be good for the boys to play against such developed sides. We conducted trials throughout the country and scouted boys from different parts like Kohlapur, Goa, Kerala, Mizoram, Manipur," Bibiano said.

The believes that although his team is shaping up well, the boys still need to work on their basics.

"We still have to work on the basics on a few areas. But the boys are learning quickly. From having the previous team to building a new one, it's been quite a learning curve for me as a as well," he said.

Bibiano further said that with the previous batch having practiced alongside each other for a long time, it facilitates building formidable team chemistry.

"The previous team was together for quite some time. So they were already ready. Right now, we are still looking for some positions. We have called up more boys who will be joining us after this tournament," the said.

Six boys from the last season's U16 team including Rohit Danu, Vikram Partap Singh, and were part of Indian Arrows' campaign in the 2018-19 season.

Danu went on to score four goals, becoming the youngest-ever goal-scorer in history, while Vikram netted one.

will take on the USA on April 28, on April 29 and on April 30 in the MU15 tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)