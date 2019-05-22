Delhi Police issue traffic advisory regarding counting of votes for LS polls on Thursday

The Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory regarding the counting of votes in the capital for the elections. As per the advisory, the counting of votes will begin on Thursday from 8 am onwards at the here in Sector 9,

The advisory, issued by of Police Traffic-NDR Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, reads: "Elections to the of the NCT have been conducted on May 12 and counting of votes shall be held on May 23 from 8 am onwards at Integrated Institute of Technology, Sector 9, Dwarka, "

The advisory further states: "Road number 224 between Sector 7/9 crossing and 9/10 crossing, and Road number 203 from 9/10 crossing up to T- Point Sector 8 in will remain closed."

" intend to go to Court are advised to take a right turn while coming from Sector 1/2 crossing and then turn first left from towards and park their vehicles next to the ground of Vandana International School," the advisory adds.

The advisory further says: "All emergency vehicles including vehicles of Delhi Police, Ambulances, Fire Brigade, and other Emergency Service Vehicles are allowed to pass through the above area at and around Integrated Institute of Technology, Sector 9, Dwarka during emergent situations, when proceeding on emergency duties to save precious lives of people."

The seven parliamentary constituencies in the capital went for polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the seven-phased polls.

