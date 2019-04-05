SP releases its electoral manifesto titled 'Vote for Greater Change', promises 1 lakh jobs every year

(SP) on Friday released its manifesto titled 'Vote for Mahaparivartan' for the ensuing elections and termed it as a document of 'social struggle'.

Releasing the party manifesto here, and former UP Yadav in a press conference said: "The economic divide in the country was widening and poverty cannot be reduced if we don't fight against gender and caste inequalities."

"Our manifesto talks about how to improve the primary education system and employment. We have promised to provide 1 lakh new jobs every year. We will build Samjawadi hostels in all prominent educational institutions and playground in every village," he added.

Targetting for not working in favour of weaker sections of the society, said: "Under the present government, only rich people have benefited, while the poor have become poorer. Thus, development is restricted to some people."

"We are collecting data how many farmers have committed suicide as without statistics, we cannot achieve equality and economic prosperity for them. have suffered due to the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), public sector banks are running in losses, demonetisation had badly affected country's economy and there is no quality education for children," he added.

Continuing his tirade against the Prime Minister, alleged that the Centre was deliberately hiding actual figures of socio-economic data, the growth of unemployment and farmers' suicides etc. He demanded that the government must make the caste census public for better implementation of policies across the country.

Akhilesh came out in support of a full waiver of farm loans. "90 per cent of our farmers depend upon moneylenders. Whatever farm loan waiver announcements were made in the past, it was difficult for the farmers to meet the eligibility criteria. Thus, they do not benefit from it," he said.

Asserting on the need of strengthening the security of the country, Akhilesh said: "It is our vision that we will build an 'Ahir Armoured Regiment' and a 'Gujarat Infantry Regiment'."

Akhilesh also announced Socialist Pension Scheme, which aims to provide a dole of Rs 3,000 per month to women from needy families.

The SP's vision document speaks for women empowerment, green energy, the unity of backwards, Dalits and minorities.

It is worth mentioning that SP-BSP and RLD have forged an alliance in to take on the BJP in the ensuing elections in the state.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38. Three seats have been given to the RLD -- Mathura, Muzaffarpur, and Baghpat.

The elections have been scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

