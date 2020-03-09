Coronavirus not to affect IPL 2020, BCCI monitoring situation: Report

(IPL) will not get affected by coronavirus, said a Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) source, adding that the board will take all the precautionary measures to conduct the successfully.

The source further said that the is monitoring the situation and there is no plan of postponing the tournament as of now.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned. Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," the source told ANI.



The organisers will put extra medical teams at the stadiums and all the spectators will be screened at the venue before watching the match.

The will commence from March 29, the defending champions taking on at in Mumbai.