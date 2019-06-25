An Italian boss and drug has escaped from prison in where he was awaiting to Italy, the said on Monday.

Fifty-three-year-old Rocco Morabito, of Italy's most powerful organised group - the Calabrian ' fled the central prison here, along with three other inmates, through a hole in the roof of the building late on Sunday night, reported.

One of Italy's most-wanted fugitives since 1994, Morabito and the three others let themselves down by rope to an adjacent farm, where they robbed the owner, the ministry added.

"Among the fugitives is the Italian Rocco Morabito, who was waiting for his by the Italian justice being investigated for international drug trafficking," the statement said.

Italian said on it was disconcerting that a criminal like Morabito had managed to escape from a prison in while waiting to be extradited to He pledged to get to the bottom of the escape, and to "keep hunting Morabito, wherever he is, to throw him in jail as he deserves."

Morabito was arrested in 2017 in after more than 20 years on the run. Convicted in absentia for drug trafficking and organised- activities in Italy, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Immediately after his arrest, Italian said he was "considered of the "

Authorities have said that Morabito -- one of Italy's five most-wanted fugitives -- entered Uruguay in 2001 using false Brazilian identification papers including a bogus birth certificate. He lived in a comfortable rural villa near the town of Maldonado, adjacent to the resort city of del Este for about a decade.

When he was arrested, Morabito had 13 cell phones, an automatic pistol, 12 credit and debit cards, a large quantity of Uruguayan money and $50,000 in US cash, plus currency certificates worth USD 100,000, the said.

In a search of Morabito's home, authorities seized a 2015 Mercedes and a Portuguese passport in his false Brazilian name. His wife -- an Angolan national with a Portuguese passport -- was also arrested, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the has further issued a red notice -- its highest-priority international arrest warrant -- for all four escapees. One of the fugitives is pending to Brazil, and another to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)