ITBP DIG Aparna Kumar becomes first civil servant to summit Mount Denali in North America

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Aparna Kumar has become the first civil servant to scale Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America.

"We congratulate Aparna Kumar, DIG Northern Frontier ITBP on summitting Mount Denali, the highest peak of North America (20,310 feet) and completing her seventh Summit in her mission 'Seven Summits' Challenge. She is the first civil servant and IPS officer to achieve this rare feat," ITBP tweeted from their official account.

This was her 7th summit in her '7 Summits' challenge.

She also became the first woman IPS DIG and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to successfully complete the South Pole expedition.

