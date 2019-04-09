J-K attack: 1 person killed, another injured in Kishtwar

JUST IN
Medical Assistant Chandrakant Sharma, working at a district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, sustained injuries in an attack by terrorists on Tuesday, while his personal security officer was shot dead, police said.

Sharma is associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Parihar.

Sharma and his security officer were attacked inside the hospital, police said.

Soon after receiving report of the incident, a police team rushed to the spot.

Security forces have launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators and curfew has been imposed in the area.

Further details are awaited.

