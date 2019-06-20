J-K: Fire breaks out in forest in Rajouri

A fire broke out in the Dungi block of area of District in

The forest officials said that the forest fire broke out at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday destroying thousands of new generation plants here.

The fire was extinguished to some extent around midnight by forest protection force, villagers and forest department staff.

"The forest caught fire at around 8:50 p.m. and we came running as soon as we saw the flames. Due to the wind, the fire spread farther and caused serious damage to our plants and trees" said a in the forest.

The forest department and forest protection force controlled the forest fire after a long time operation on Thursday morning.

