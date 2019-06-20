JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Punjab urges Meghalaya to ensure 'early, amicable resolution' on Sikh settlers issue

Encephalitis outbreak: RJD to skip PM Modi's dinner
Business Standard

Amarnath Yatra will be made successful with people's co-operation, says J-K Governor Malik

ANI  |  General News 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that Amarnath Yatra is a symbol of Kashmiriyat and would be made successful with the cooperation of the people of the state.

"Amarnath Yatra is a symbol of Kashmiriyat. It was and will be made successful with the cooperation of the people of Kashmir. I appeal to all here for the success of Yatra. Hurriyat leaders have said that this Yatra should be successfully conducted," he told ANI.

On being asked about the role of the state police in fighting terror-related activities in the Valley, Malik said: "Our state police is one of the best in the country. They have sacrificed a lot during their fight against terrorism. Whatever honour we bestow on them is less."

The 46-day-long Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 1 and would conclude on August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU