Jaishankar has directed Indian Embassy to rescue 7 youths stranded in Iraq: Harsimrat

on Thursday said External Affairs S Jaishankar has directed the Indian Embassy in to ensure the safe return of seven youths from stranded in the war-ravaged country.

The youths have been stranded in Iraq's Erbil city for the last seven months and hail from Punjab's and Kapurthala districts.

"Met the External Affairs @DrSJaishankar ji along with family members of 7 Punjabi youths stranded in city for past 7 months after being duped by a I express my gratitude to Jaishankar ji for directing Indian Embassy in to ensure their quick return," she tweeted after meeting Jaishankar along with the family members of the seven youths.

Harsimrat, who is also an from Bathinda, said that would bear the of the seven youths.

"As the would complete the legal formalities needed to ensure the return of these youths to their homeland, I am pleased to inform that the @Akali_Dal_ would bear their They all belong to & Kapurthala districts of Punjab," she said in another tweet.

According to Harsimrat, the seven youths had been duped by a on the pretext of jobs in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)