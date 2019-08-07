Article 370 impact: Jammu University to remain closed today, exams delayed

Jammu University will remain closed on August 8, a spokesperson of the varsity said on Wednesday.

"University shall remain closed on August 8, 2019. All Under Graduate and Post Graduate examinations to be held on August 8, 2019 stand postponed. The new schedule for examinations shall be notified separately," Vinay Thusoo, University of Jammu Spokesperson said.

On August 5 too, the spokesperson had in a statement informed about the closure of the University.

"This is for the information of all concerned that the University shall remain closed on August 6. University has also postponed all UG and PG exams and admission process that were to be held tomorrow. New schedule for admissions and dates for exams shall be notified later," Thusoo had said.

This comes after President Ram Nath Kovind on August 5 came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Applicable to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.

The Centre also declared as a Union Territory with legislature.

Under the Re-organisation Bill, Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature.