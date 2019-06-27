Janhvi Kapoor 'spends quality time' with sister Khushi, girl gang

Janhvi Kapoor who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'RoohiAfza' alongside Rajkummar Rao, took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with sister Khushi and friends on the hills.

The 22-year-old actor who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' gave a glimpse of her vacay by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram.

In the pictures, the actor is seen having a great time grasping the beauty of the hills and spending some quality time with her sister and friends.

Khushi can be seen clicking selfies with her sister. In one of the pictures, Janhvi can be seen sitting beside a fast flowing river on stony terrain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been roped in to play leads with Karthik Aaryan in the second instalment of the 2008 comedy drama 'Dostana 2'

Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dostana' caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline and the fact that it dealt with the less talked about subject of homosexuality.

While some criticised the storyline, many appreciated and welcomed the film with open arms. After teasing the project on Wednesday, Karan finally posted an explainer video announcing the cast.

"The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for Dostana2, directed by Collind Cunha," the filmmaker's caption read.

Janhvi is currently working on a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first ever woman IAF officer and will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Bednekar and Anil Kapoor.

