Lisa Kudrow to star in Amazon comedy pilot 'Good People'

"Friends" star is all set to feature in of comedy "Good People".

The potential series is being developed by writers and producers and Lee Daniels, reported Variety.

Cummings will also star in which follows three generations of women working in the Ombudsman's office of a college.

They navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class, and gender.

Kudrow, 55, will portray Lynn Steele, The University Ombudsman.

Daniels will also direct The show will be produced by Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

