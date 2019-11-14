Jharkhand polls: Priyanka's name missing from Congress star campaigner list

The party on Thursday has issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls on Thursday. However, general secretary Vadra's name is missing from the list.

Accordng to the list issued by the party, Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi are among the star campaigners.

The is contesting 31 seats in the in the state in alliance with Hemant Soren's and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Its ally partner JMM is contesting on 43 whereas the RJD on seven seats in the state.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23.