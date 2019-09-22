Jiyutiya: Mothers observe fast for the well being of their children

Jiyutiya is a Hindu festival which is being celebrated from the seventh to the ninth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

This festival is also known as Jitiya or Khur Jitiya, entered its second day and is mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, other than parts of Nepal. On this day, the mothers fast for 24 hours without food and water for the well being of their children.

Usha Keshri, a local resident said: "We observe this fast for our children, especially son. "

This is a three-day festival which is mostly observed by the women for their children and they do not accept even a drop of water on the second day of the fast and throughout the night.

Talking about the significance of throwing gram, another woman Archana Pandey said they pray to Ram-Siya for the long life of their children.

"This is 24 hours long fast without food and water. We pray to Maa Jiyutiya and we offer different kinds of fruits during the prayer," Sujitra Misha told ANI.

Umesh Upadhyay, a priest said, "Mothers observe a fast for their son and pray to god for their healthy life. Newlyweds come and pray for children".

On the third day, women open their fast after prayer with gram.

