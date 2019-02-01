LS polls: Congress announces election committees in states, DCC presidents in Delhi

As elections are inching closer, on Thursday formed various election and campaign committees in different states and appointed two new District Committee (DCC) presidents in

According to a press release, the has also appointed election committee, campaign committee, publicity committee, and coordination committee for (PCC). He has approved the names of AR Joshi and Kailash Jain as presidents of Karawal Nagar DCC and Babarpur DCC, respectively. Senior Congress and former chief are among some of the prominent party leaders appointed as the members of the campaign committee in While announcing the election management team in Assam, the Gandhi scion appointed former state chief as the of the Congress campaign committee while Debabrata Saikia has been declared as for the coordination committee of the state.The party has also appointed and co-coordinators in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim Tripura and According to the announcements made by the Congress last month, Kharge has been also appointed as the of the Co-ordination Committee.Former union has been assigned an important role as the chairman of the campaign committee.The Congress also appointed a senior and former of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chauhan, as the chairman of Congress' manifesto committee in the state. Veteran Congress has been appointed as the chairman of the publicity and publication committee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)