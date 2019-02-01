LS polls: Congress announces election committees in states, DCC presidents in Delhi

-
As Lok Sabha elections are inching closer, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday formed various election and campaign committees in different states and appointed two new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Delhi.
According to a press release, the Congress president has also appointed election committee, campaign committee, publicity committee, media coordination committee and coordination committee for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). He has approved the names of AR Joshi and Kailash Jain as presidents of Karawal Nagar DCC and Babarpur DCC, respectively. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are among some of the prominent party leaders appointed as the members of the campaign committee in Karnataka.While announcing the election management team in Assam, the Gandhi scion appointed former state chief minister Tarun Gogoi as the chairman of the Congress campaign committee while Debabrata Saikia has been declared as chairman for the coordination committee of the state.The party has also appointed social media state coordinators and co-coordinators in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.According to the announcements made by the Congress last month, Kharge has been also appointed as the chairman of the Maharashtra Co-ordination Committee.Former union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde has been assigned an important role as the chairman of the campaign committee.The Congress also appointed a senior leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chauhan, as the chairman of Congress' manifesto committee in the state. Veteran Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan has been appointed as the chairman of the publicity and publication committee.
