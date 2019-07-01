'Kabir Singh' continues its winning streak, crosses Rs. 175 crore on Day 10

Shahid Kapoor's latest flick 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani, is unstoppable at the box office.

The film is continuing its stronghold despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', which released on Friday.

After becoming the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved yet another feat by crossing the Rs. 175 crore mark in just 10 days of its run.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has managed to rake in a total of Rs. 181.57 crore, cruising past the Rs. 175 crore mark. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

Adarsh stated that the movie continued its dominance on the box office and showed solid gains on the weekend despite facing tough competition from the much-hyped India vs England World Cup match yesterday. It is now inching closer to Rs. 200 crore club.

The film earned Rs. 12.21 crore on its second Friday and witnessed a slight growth on its second Saturday, with minting Rs. 17.10 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Sunday, earning Rs. 17.84 crore.

The film is going strong in single screens as well as multiplexes. Despite getting mixed reviews and not releasing on a holiday, the movie has been shattering all box office records.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

