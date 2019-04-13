Kaila Devi temple: Mulayam Singh Yadav's lucky charm

To win elections politicians leave nothing to chance. There are many religious places as well which are known for their importance in politics. Maa in district is one such place.

The temple has a special significance for the people coming from the Yadav community as she is their family deity. Irrespective of their political parties, politicians throng to this temple to perform rituals, especially those hailing from the Yadav community.

The devotees claim that the temple has changed the fate of former and that is why the family has deep faith in the powers of the Devi.

When seen from a political angle, it is apparent that the parties keep in mind the caste equations while coming to the temple.

The whole area is dominated by the Yadav community, making the area important during election season.

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, saw voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections for eight seats. The polling for other seats will be held in the remaining six phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

