Kalpataru launches 'Starlight' in Kolshet Road, Thane

Kalpataru, India's leading premium and announced the launch of 'Starlight', a premium multi- residential development within its upcoming integrated township in Road, (W).

'Starlight offers 1, 2, 3, 4 BHK and 3 BHK Sky Loft apartments. The project incorporates several innovative, state-of-art design features which finely balance exclusivity and privacy, with functionality and efficient use of space. Thoughtful placement of walls, doors and windows enable efficient furniture layout without space wastage, besides good cross ventilation for maximum functionality and comfort.

'Starlight' builds to the green island concept, where apartment windows open to green landscaped spaces. Large windows designed to trace the sun's path enable good natural ventilation and sunlight throughout the year.

Thoughtfully designed internal pathways are high on visual delight and lavishly conceptualised entrance lobbies of the towers enhance the arrival experience.

The project offers its residents the very best in leisure, sports and community living facilities. Class-leading amenities include gym and spa, fitness centre, multiple activities and indoor games room, Olympic- length pool, toddlers' pool, poolside cabana, children's play area, viewing decks and function hall. The peripheral amenities are racquet club (badminton, tennis, table and courts), pitch, putting greens, jogging trails, multipurpose court and outdoor fitness zone. The project has recreational zones at the eco- deck, coupled with landscaped terraces on the towers that present the perfect amalgamation of comfort and luxury.

The project is situated adjacent to the iconic 20.5 acre Grand Central Park being developed by Kalpataru for TMC. The park draws inspiration from New York's Central Park, Chicago's Millennium Park and London's Regent Park, and is being created by a team comprising of prominent global architects, landscape designers and planners.

of Design, Singapore, credited with projects such as Bangkok's iconic residential landmark, 'The River' is the design Aedas Pte. Ltd., Singapore, to iconic projects such as the new World Trade Centre, Jakarta, the 82 storey in are the master planners. Arup, Hong Kong, expert consultants on tall buildings and partners to iconic projects such as Beijing's landmark Bird's Nest Olympic Stadium, is the Award-winning design studio ONE Landscape, which has worked on path-breaking projects such as Quy Nhon Culture Park, and One Island East Plaza, Hong Kong is the

Situated close to the upcoming metro stations on Line 4 to Wadala, Metro Line 4A to Gaimukh connecting to Line 10 to Mira Road, Metro Line 5 to Kalyan-Bhiwandi and circular railway, besides Ghodbunder Road and Railway station, the project's central location will offer residents easy connectivity options to Mumbai, and the rest of Thane. The project's close proximity to several prominent educational institutions, shopping, recreation and will provide residents with multiple options for their various lifecycle needs.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)