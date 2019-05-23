Kangana celebrates PM Modi's win with Chai and Pakoras

On the massive victory of PM Narendra Modi, a string of actors extended their hearty congratulations which also include the 'Queen' who recently returned from Film Festival.

The 32-year-old opted for a unique yet appetizing way to congratulate PM Modi for his democratic victory.

Kangana prepared some Pakora and for her family. Sharing her pictures right from the kitchen, her team wrote, "#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of narendramodi and BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family!"

In the series pictures, she can be seen cooking delicious Pakodas, wearing a taffy pink suit. In another picture, she was spotted enjoying the Indian delicacy with her family.

Sharing the same series of pictures, Kangana's sister told that, "Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with pakodas for narendramodi Ji's win #JaiHind #JaiBharat"

Ahead of this, Rangoli posted a congratulatory message praising the PM and wrote, "Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when won. We are very fortunate to have a leader like ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory. Bharat Mata ki Jai. "

raised the temperature with all her sizzling looks at Film Festival which she recently attended.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'.

