Kate Hudson shares first family picture

American seems all happy as she shares a picture of the love of life in the recent post.

Following the Father's Day, the 40-year-old shares a picture of her three children and boyfriend on Instagram, reported E-News.

Squeezing her entire family in one frame, the can be seen with her kids Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, and Rani Rose Fujikawa."

"My loves of my life," she wrote.

The sweet candid picture shows shying away from the camera while her two sons and partner are ready for their close-up.

Several people thronged the post with their comments.

"Awww so happy," commented.

"JOY," simply wrote.

This is the first time the has shared a picture of her boyfriend with her three kids.

To see her and Danny's cutest family moments together, peep into her gallery. From a sweet snap to a cute father-daughter moment between the actor and his baby girl, you won't be able to get enough.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)