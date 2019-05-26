Kendall Jenner is single and loving it!

American Jenner, who recently broke up with star Ben Simmons, is fully enjoying her singlehood.

The 23-year-old spent some part of her Saturday hanging out on a yacht and jet skiing in with some of her famous friends including models and Luka Sabbat, E! News reported.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star looked like she was having the time of her life with her friends by her side as she raced around the crystal clear water of the

She was photographed while she spent some much-needed time with her buddies.

In one of the pictures, could be seen raising her hands up in the air with a huge smile on her face as she rode next to Luka.

Kendall, Bella, and Luka turned heads during the 2019 Film Festival sporting some of the most stunning outfits on the red carpet and at other events.

Kendall's outings and fun in the sun comes just days after news broke that she and her boyfriend broke up after dating for about a year.

A source explained to E! News what ultimately caused the two of them to split up.

"Ben and split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch," the source said.

The long-distance relationship of Kendall being in and in was also "getting to be a lot."

The source said Kendall "cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms."

Her prioritising her career has always been a big part of their relationship, too.

"Kendall knew she had several out of the country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space," the source said.

"It's been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together," the source added.

Another source told E! News last summer when they first started dating each other and then took some time to "cool off" that Kendall wasn't looking for anything serious.

"They both have busy careers and it is what it is. Kendall isn't looking for anything serious. She had fun with Ben, but wasn't ever fully committed or looking for a long-term, exclusive relationship," the source had told E! News.

Luka stars in the film 'The Dead Don't Die' which premiered at this year. He has quickly become a close friend to the Kardashian- family and has even accompanied and her children on some trips.

