Khattar urges migrant workers not to leave, says industries are resuming

He also said that the state government will make arrangments for people, including tourists and pilgrims, who are stranded in the state

Migrant Workers   |   Factories  |  Coronavirus

ANI  |  Chandigarh 

Manohar Lal Khattar
'During this crisis, we will not let you face difficulties,' said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged migrant workers to not leave the state as some of industrial units have resumed operations during the lockdown.

"Industries have resumed operations, and those which remain, will open from tomorrow. Hence, I would like to appeal to the migrant labourers to not return to their homes. You will not face any difficulties here," the Chief Minister said.

"Maybe you have not been to your homes in the last one or two years, you may feel homesick or families must be pressuring you to come back. But during this crisis, we will not let you face difficulties and will also ensure that your jobs remain secure," he added.

He also said that the state government will make arrangments for people, including tourists and pilgrims, who are stranded in the state.

The chief minister said the government will also bring back Haryana residents who are stranded in other states.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday granted permission for movement of stranded migrants workers, students and tourists.

The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks.
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 23:45 IST

