Kim Jong-un has received "excellent" personal letter from Trump: DPRK media

North Korean leader has received a personal letter from US and is "seriously contemplating" what has mentioned, the reported on Sunday.

Kim has described the content of the letter as "excellent" and "interesting" and appreciated the "political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of Trump", the Korean (KCNA) report, cited by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, said.

The report, however, did not disclose how and when the letter was delivered to Kim.

"After reading the letter, the of the Party, the state and the armed forces said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the report read.

"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of Trump, said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," it said.

The letter appears to have been written in response to a letter that received from Kim earlier this month.

Describing the content of that letter as "beautiful" and "warm", the US president had highlighted his personal relationship with Kim and exuded confidence that an agreement could eventually be reached between the two sides.

Talks between the two countries hit a roadblock after the second Summit in ended abruptly with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver.

The possibility of an agreement between the two countries has apparently suffered a setback after tested multiple short-range missiles last month as a sign of apparent frustration over the stalled negotiations and continuing sanctions.

has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, while has reaffirmed that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme.

