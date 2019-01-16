Left to skip TMC rally on Jan 19

Left parties will not participate in the All Trinamool Congress' (TMC) led Opposition rally in on January 19.

This comes a day after the announcement that of the in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will represent the party in the rally, owing to the absence of and at the mega event.

TMC is organising the rally to gather support for a pan- anti-BJP front. Party had been touring the country for the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.

According to sources in the Congress, the state unit of the party wanted Rahul and Sonia to skip the rally and instead send a Also, the state leadership is believed to have told the party that workers were ready to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone.

Congress leaders were also annoyed over the TMC supremo not inviting any for the rally.

Rahul, in the past, had assured his state party unit that any decision on forging an alliance with the TMC will be taken after considering state leadership's opinion.

Among those to be present at the rally include Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, convener and Janata Dal(Secular) leader and former HD Deve Gowda.

Reportedly, chief and supremo Mayawati are yet to confirm their participation in the mega opposition rally.

