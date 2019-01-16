No talks on alliance with AAP yet: Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit, who will take charge as the Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday, said no talks have been held yet on forging an alliance with the (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

" is full of challenges, we will strategise accordingly. The BJP and both are a challenge; we will meet the challenges together. There is nothing on an alliance with yet," she told ANI before assuming charge as DPCC

Sources in both and Congress, however, claimed that chances of forging an alliance for the upcoming polls have emerged with the appointment of Dikshit.

Dikshit, who served as for three consecutive terms till 2013 before the lost power, will take charge as DPCC

Dikshit will succeed Ajay Maken, who had vehemently opposed an alliance with the AAP, criticising them over issues of governance and corruption.

The change of in assumes significance as the party is gearing up to brighten its fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, considering that the BJP had bagged all the seven seats at stake in the capital in the last

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)