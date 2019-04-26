'Naamdar' used Tughlaq road poll scam money in campaign, claims PM

on Friday said the money which was seized by the Income Tax (I-T) department earlier was being used by 'naamdar' in his poll campaign.

"For the poor children, your chowkidar is sending money from But the money being sent for pregnant women and child nutrition is being stolen and sent to Tughlaq Road. People have seen how sacks full of notes were recovered," the said while addressing an election rally here.

"This money used to be sent to a big who resides at Tughlaq road in The money was also spent in naamdar's campaign," he added.

Earlier, I-T department had raided the residences of who is also the and associate of Kakkar,

further said that the law should be the same for everyone, adding that the I-T department can raid his house as well if he has done something wrong.

"They ask why raids opposition leaders. Modi did not do it. It is the work of the department. It is not the issue whether raids were being conducted at premises of BJP or but the issue is why so much money has been recovered. Nobody wants to discuss this," he said.

"The law of the country is the same for everyone. If Modi makes a mistake, Modi's house should also be raided by the income tax. The law should be the same for everyone. In Congress, corruption is the etiquette," the said.

Attacking the government over farm loan waivers, Modi said, "Congress had promised debt waiver of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, but was the debt forgiven? They are roaming around the country saying that the loan has been waived."

"Have you seen any 'dalit' taking loans? Only their (Congress) friends take loans and after ten years, it is being waived," he said.

Modi further alleged that has cut down people's bill by giving half supply in comparison to what it was during

"The Congress's promise was to reduce the bill. They found a new way and reduced the supply of electricity. Congress has reduced your by giving supply less than what was there during "

Modi also hit out at HD for his remark on the

" has said that the youth who go to the do not have money for food, they die starving, so they go to the Is this not an insult of the army? This election is an opportunity to punish those who humiliate the country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)