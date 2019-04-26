'Naamdar' used Tughlaq road poll scam money in campaign, claims PM

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the money which was seized by the Income Tax (I-T) department earlier was being used by 'naamdar' Rahul Gandhi in his poll campaign.
"For the poor children, your chowkidar is sending money from Delhi. But the money being sent for pregnant women and child nutrition is being stolen and sent to Tughlaq Road. People have seen how sacks full of notes were recovered," the Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally here.
"This money used to be sent to a big Congress leader who resides at Tughlaq road in Delhi. The money was also spent in naamdar's campaign," he added.
Earlier, I-T department had raided the residences of Praveen Kakkar who is also the private secretary to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and associate of Kakkar, Ashwin Sharma.
Modi further said that the law should be the same for everyone, adding that the I-T department can raid his house as well if he has done something wrong.
"They ask why Modi raids opposition leaders. Modi did not do it. It is the work of the department. It is not the issue whether raids were being conducted at premises of BJP or Congress but the issue is why so much money has been recovered. Nobody wants to discuss this," he said.
"The law of the country is the same for everyone. If Modi makes a mistake, Modi's house should also be raided by the income tax. The law should be the same for everyone. In Congress, corruption is the etiquette," the Prime Minister said.
Attacking the Congress government over farm loan waivers, Modi said, "Congress had promised debt waiver of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, but was the debt forgiven? They are roaming around the country saying that the loan has been waived."
"Have you seen any 'dalit' farmer taking loans? Only their (Congress) friends take loans and after ten years, it is being waived," he said.
Modi further alleged that Kamal Nath has cut down people's electricity bill by giving half electricity supply in comparison to what it was during Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.
"The Congress's promise was to reduce the electricity bill. They found a new way and reduced the supply of electricity. Congress has reduced your electricity bill by giving supply less than what was there during Shivraj's government."
Modi also hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his remark on the army.
"Karnataka Chief Minister has said that the youth who go to the army do not have money for food, they die starving, so they go to the army. Is this not an insult of the army? This election is an opportunity to punish those who humiliate the country," he said.
