MAHE signs three agreements with University of Lille

Academy of Higher Education, signed three agreements in with on June 7, 2019.

MAHE Vice Chancellor, Dr H Vinod Bhat and President, Prof Jean-Christophe Camart, agreed to foster student exchange across all disciplines and bring about cooperation among the School of Medicine, and the (KMC), Manipal/Mangalore with the Inter University Cooperation Agreement.

Under the Agreement, the two Universities will work together to achieve research, teaching programmes in common, staff exchanges, student exchanges, mobility of doctoral and postdoctoral students, promotion of seminars and colloquia.

KMC Manipal/Mangalore and the at agree towards exchange of medical students and staff, publishing joint publications, mobility of graduates and post graduates in the fields of healthcare, teaching and research.

The student exchange agreement covers student exchanges in widespread disciplines of mutual interest for a semester or two at the partner university. and MAHE have agreed to exchange maximum of 10 students each university year covering first, second and third cycles of degree.

The students will be selected for the exchange programme based on the respective guidelines as put forth in the Agreement and they will be exempted from paying admission, tuition and examination fees.

Dr Raghu Radhakrishnan, Director of International Relations, MAHE, Pr Francois- Olivier Seys, for International Relations, Pr Kathleen O'Connor, for International Development, Pauline Ravinet, and for European Affairs, Prof Didier Gosset, of Medicine, and Philippe Cordonnier,

This association with one of the cultural, scientific and professional public institutions in is to further MAHE's ties with the European Academia and strengthen academic and research engagement of students and faculty between the two Universities.

