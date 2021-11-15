Malaysia reports 5,162 new Coronavirus infections, 45 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Malaysia to summon Chinese envoy over military jets intruding air space
Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed as new Prime Minister of Malaysia
Cuba coronavirus update: 1,079 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths reported
Malaysia says Deloitte paid $80 million in 1MDB scandal settlement
Chile coronavirus update: 7,768 new Covid-19 cases, 121 deaths reported
-
Malaysia reported another 5,162 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,546,309, according to the health ministry.
Eleven of the new cases are imported, with 5,151 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
Another 45 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,676.
Another 5,019 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,451,216.
There are 65,417 active cases, 524 are being held in intensive care and 265 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 43,731 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone. Some 78.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76 percent are fully vaccinated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU