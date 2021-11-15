Malaysia reports 5,162 new Coronavirus infections, 45 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 5,162 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,546,309, according to the health ministry.

Eleven of the new cases are imported, with 5,151 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 45 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,676.

Another 5,019 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,451,216.

There are 65,417 active cases, 524 are being held in intensive care and 265 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 43,731 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone. Some 78.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76 percent are fully vaccinated.

