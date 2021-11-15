UK coronavirus update: Records another 36,517 new Covid cases, 63 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
India overtakes US in total Covid-19 vaccine doses given, says govt
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
-
The UK has registered 36,517 new Covid-19 infections and 63 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total loss of lives to 142,898, according to the latest official figures.
The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.
The infections have raised by 6 per cent over the last seven days, and the number of deaths has decreased by 6.9 per cent.
There are currently 8,652 patients hospitalised with Covid-19.
The latest data came as more than one million 12 to 15-year-olds in England have been vaccinated against Covid-19, figures from National Health Service (NHS) England showed.
"Over a million young people aged 12 to 15 have now received the crucial protection the vaccine provides," UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday.
"This is a phenomenal accomplishment and will make a huge difference in stopping Covid-19 from further disrupting their education, their health and their lives," he added.
More than 87 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate.
More than 21 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU