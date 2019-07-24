Tax inspector, 1 other held for taking bribe in Hyderabad

Two persons including a tax inspector were arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana on Tuesday for allegedly demanding bribe from a person for tax assessment of his flats, said police

P. Durga Das, Tax Inspector, at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Office Malkajgiri and his associate were arrested by ACB as they demanded bribe amount of Rs.30000 for the assessment of tax of 12 flats including the flat of the complainant.

