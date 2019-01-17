Mayawati trains guns at TV channels, announces nephew's entry in BSP

on Thursday trained guns at television channels for conspiring against her party and its leadership, while also announcing that she will train her nephew for paty work.

"Our alliance with the and increasing popularity of our party has created unrest among the anti- leaders. These leaders, instead of fighting us directly are using TV channels to make absurd and derogatory remarks against us," the BSP supremo told ANI.

The BSP also criticized a video which went viral where BSP workers were seen attempting to grab a piece of cake during a function to celebrate her birthday.

"On the auspicious occasion of my birthday, the poor people ate more and more of cake, their desire to celebrate my birthday in a grand manner was portrayed by the TV channels in a negative manner by terming the action as loot," she said.

She further announced the entry of her nephew into the party adding that she would give him a chance to learn.

She also said her nephew Akash was deliberately dragged into by TV channels who pegged him as the new face of the party when he participated in her birthday celebrations.

"When Akash was seen with me in some program, some made him the victim of cheap and this act of the media is totally condemnable," said.

also lauded the efforts made by her younger brother for the betterment of the BSP movement.

"My younger brother and his family, have supported me specially after 2003, even after facing problems and difficulties. He has endured sacrifices for the betterment of the party and the BSP movement. Without any recognition or post he has been supporting the movement in silence."

She added that Anand who was recently made the of the Party, recused himself from the post to avoid allegations of nepotism against her.

Upping her attack on the media, she said, "I am a disciple of Kanshi Ram ji, so to give a 'tit for tat' answer I will make Akash join BSP movement and make him learn. If some casteist and an anti- section of media have a problem with that then let it be. Our party doesn't care."

SP and the BSP will contest 38 seats each in in the upcoming elections while the other two seats will be left for other parties. Both the parties have also decided not to field any candidates from the Gandhi family strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli.

