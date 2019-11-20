Microsoft to integrate Google's services into Outlook.com webmail client

is planning to integrate some of Google's services into its Outlook.com webmail client.

The company has started testing integrating Gmail, Drive, and Calendar on some Outlook accounts. Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web, The Verge notes.

Twitter user Florian B who got early access explained that the feature does not allow adding more than one account and as it is an early test, switching between Outlook and Gmail accounts refreshes the entire page.